Delhi sees no death for third day

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences vaccination centre in Delhi on Monday.  

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the third consecutive day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,085, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Twenty-eight new cases were reported, taking the total case tally to 14,38,517. A total of 47,845 tests were done in a day while the test positivity rate was 0.04%.

Of the total cases, 14,13,053 people have recovered and there are only 379 active cases.

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine stock in the city would last for five days, another bulletin said.


