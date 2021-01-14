Delhi schools to reopen for senior students from Jan. 18

Physical attendance not compulsory; parents’ consent necessary, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 so that they may complete their required studies ahead of the CBSE Board examinations, the dates of which have already been announced.

The government said that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with the consent of parents and issued a standard operating procedure for all schools to follow.

“Keeping in view CBSE board exams, permission is being granted for schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for practicals, project work and counselling. Students will be called with parent’s consent and will not be bound to come,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

Schools have been closed since March 19 just ahead of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CBSE issued a notification saying that board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from May 4 and that schools affiliated to the CBSE will be allowed to conduct practical/project/internal assessment of Classes 10 and 12 from March 1.

Clear doubts

The Directorate of Education said that although most of the syllabus has been covered during online classes of Class 12 and through worksheets of Class 10, the same may be revised and doubts/difficulties of students may be cleared by the teachers as it will impact positively on the mental well-being of students for the preparation of the examinations.

“The CBSE has modified the design of question papers of Classes 10 and 12 by introducing the objective type questions, source- based questions, analytical and application-based questions from the session 2020-21. The students should be guided accordingly and given sufficient practice to answer all these type of questions in the board examinations,” the DoE said in its circular to the heads of schools.

It added that pre-board examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15 tentatively for Class 12 and between April 1 and April 15 for Class 10. “While the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purpose as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents,” the DoE said.