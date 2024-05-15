GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi: Sanitation worker dies cleaning sewer in Rohini; 2 booked

Published - May 15, 2024 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

  

A 32-year-old sanitation worker drowned in a sewer while cleaning it outside a mall in north-west Delhi’s Rohini while another was pulled out of it in a serious condition, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Prasad and the injured as Sagar.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. The victims were taken to BSA Hospital, where Prasad was declared brought dead.

The FIR said according to the probe, the sanitation workers were hired as sweepers by a private company responsible for the maintenance of the mall. It added that the housekeeping supervisor of the mall and its maintenance supervisor had been repeatedly instructing them to clean the sewer. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.