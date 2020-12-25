Delhi riots: police search houses of Bar members

In a case related to the alleged use of forged documents as genuine on judicial record in the north-east Delhi riots matter, the police on Thursday searched premises of two members of the Bar, including lawyer Mehmood Pracha, officials said.

The search was conducted by Delhi Police Special Cell after getting permission from court.

The police said that during the course of a bail matter pertaining to a Delhi riots accused, use of a forged notary stamp and creation of allegedly false or manipulated evidence at the hands of certain members of the bar was noticed. The special court had observed that the same required thorough investigation. Pursuant to this, a criminal case under appropriate sections of law was registered and probe was taken up, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, search warrants to look for electronic and other evidence from the premises of two members of the bar were obtained from the court and the same are being executed in a professional manner at one location in Nizamuddin and another at Yamuna Vihar, police added.

The court had earlier asked the police to investigate the matter after they alleged that affidavits submitted in the case related to the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February this year, were attested by a counsel who had expired in 2017.

The Police Commissioner had informed the court an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under Sections 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (false evidence), 420 (cheating), 464 (false document), 466 (forgery of record of court), 471 (using as genuine forged document), 472 (counterfeit seal), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.