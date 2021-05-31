Delhi riots: Natasha Narwal returns to jail

Jawaharlal Nehru University student Natasha Narwal, who was granted bail to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19, returned to the jail on Sunday, said a senior jail official.

The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Ms. Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist who was arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi. She was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the clash that broke out on February 24, at least 53 people died and around 200 injured.

Pinjra Tod was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.