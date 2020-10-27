Delhi riots | Court dismisses Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha’s bail plea

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with a case related to larger conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in his order passed on October 26, that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations against Mr. Tanha were prima facie true.
Mr. Tanha was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
