Delhi

JMI student arrested in connection with riots

A 24-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia was arrested in connection with riots here last December, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Asif Iqbal Tanha, is a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave Thokar, Shaheen Bagh, they said. He is a third-year student of B.A. Persian language. He is also an active member of Students Islamic Organisation, the police said.

“He has been arrested in connection with a case which was registered at Jamia police station on December 16, 2019, related to riots in the Jamia area in which he is named an accused,” a senior police officer said.

He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Saket court. He was remanded to judicial custody till May 31, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:37:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jmi-student-arrested-in-connection-with-riots/article31610159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY