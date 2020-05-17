JMI student arrested in connection with riots

A 24-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia was arrested in connection with riots here last December, officials said on Sunday.
The accused, Asif Iqbal Tanha, is a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave Thokar, Shaheen Bagh, they said. He is a third-year student of B.A. Persian language. He is also an active member of Students Islamic Organisation, the police said.
“He has been arrested in connection with a case which was registered at Jamia police station on December 16, 2019, related to riots in the Jamia area in which he is named an accused,” a senior police officer said.
He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Saket court. He was remanded to judicial custody till May 31, he said.
