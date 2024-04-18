Delhi riots case: cannot keep delaying probe into Faizan’s death, mother tells High Court

April 18, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The mother of 23-year-old Faizan, who was allegedly beaten to death during the 2020 Delhi riots, has told the Delhi High Court that a through investigation into his death “brooks no further delay”.

Kismatun, the victim’s mother, who in her petition has sought a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Faizan’s death, made the submission to a Bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani via her advocate, Vrinda Grover.

A purported video that surfaced during the riots showed Faizan, along with four young Muslim men, being beaten up by policemen who were forcing them to sing the national anthem.

The petitioner had also claimed that fatal injuries, suffered by her son due to police beatings, were the reason for his death. She also alleged that police denied him medical treatment, following which he succumbed to the injuries on February 26, 2020.

On April 9, at the request of the Delhi Police counsel, the court heard the case in-chamber without the presence of the petitioner or her counsel. Later, Ms. Grover joined the hearing.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo, and ACP Crime Branch Pankaj Arora took the court through the documents and CCTV footage related to the case.

However, the officials requested that the status of the probe not be shared with the petitioner at the present stage.

After Ms. Grover joined the hearing, she submitted that “all else apart, a thorough investigation in relation to Faizan’s death brooks no further delay”.

The case has been listed for further hearing on May 8.

While the murder case was initially registered at the Bhajanpura police station on February 28, 2020, the investigation was later transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Ms. Kismatun moved the Delhi High Court seeking an SIT probe into her son’s death in December 2020.