Delhi reports 4 new COVID-19 cases; total number 39 now

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 39 with 32 active cases and one death.

All the four new cases have travel history to affected countries. Case 36, a 32-year-old man, who is a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, has a travel history to Dubai.

Case 38, 38, and 39 are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Bangalore respectively and they have a travel history to Iran, Spain/Paris, and Canada, respectively.

Also, Case 10, a 38-year-old woman, who travelled to India from Saudi Arabia, has proved to be a conundrum for the Delhi government, with her contacts reaching 1,400 and still increasing.

“ As many as 1,400 people came in contact with the woman and officials have asked all of them to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Most of them are from 500 houses in her area,” a Delhi government official said.

“Also, around 1,100 people came in contact with the 49-year-old male Mohalla Clinic doctor [Case 28] and we have asked them to home-quarantine themselves for 14 days,” the official said. Most of the contacts are his patients.

“We have told all the people, who have been home-quarantined, to report to us if they show any symptoms. Currently they are asymptomatic,” a doctor said.

Case 28 had also come in contact with Case 10, when she consulted him at a private clinic. He was later tested positive on Sunday.

BLK Super Speciality Hospital and Max Healthcare will start admitting COVID-19 patients from Friday.

(With inputs from Bindu Shajan Perappadan)