Delhi

Delhi reports 38 new virus infections

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the seventh consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 38 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,288. A total of 70,308 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%.

Of the total cases,14,12,805 people have recovered and there are only 400 active cases.

According to government data, 1,5171146 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.07 crore people have received at least one vaccine dose.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 12:10:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-reports-38-new-virus-infections/article36463683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY