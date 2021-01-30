Delhi reports 249 new virus cases, six more deaths

Delhi witnessed 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,773, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, six more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,841. A total of 58,725 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

1,551 active cases

Of the total cases, 6,22,381 people have recovered and there are 1,551 active cases.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.42% on Friday and the overall positivity till now was 5.98%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 8,701 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, 91.9% beds were vacant.

Also, there were 1,227 containment zones in the city as of Friday.