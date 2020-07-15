Delhi region scores 85.86 pass percentage in Class 10 exam

Students from the overall Delhi region secured a pass percentage of 85.86% in the CBSE Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The all-India pass percentage this year was 91.46%.

In 2019, the pass percentage of the Delhi region was 80.97%. This year, the Delhi region was split into two – Delhi East and Delhi West.

In the regional rankings list, Delhi West and Delhi East regions were placed 14th and 15th respectively out of a total of 16 regions. Last year, Delhi was in the 9th spot among 10 regions.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the students and said that after the improvement in the Class 12 results, the upward graph of Delhi education continues in Class 10.

This year, the overall pass percentage of schools under the Delhi government improved to 82.61% from 71.58% last year, he said.

“Compulsory board exam for Class 10 was introduced in 2018, since then #DelhiGovtSchools hv an upward graph each year 2020: 82.6% 2019: 71.6% 2018: 68.9%. Our schools recorded highest improvement. Congrats to students, parents & #TeamEducation to keep giving reasons to celebrate [sic],” he tweeted.

The national pass percentage in government schools this year was 80.91%, while it was 71.91% in 2019.

“The average Qualitative Index is 265.31 this year; it was 259.60 last year with 789 students scoring 90% and above marks in aggregate,” the government said.

Commenting on the performance of Delhi public schools, the government said that 147 schools achieved 100% result against 60 in 2019; and 474 schools achieved 90% and above pass percentage against 226 schools in 2019.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 till March 20, but owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the riots in north-east Delhi, several scheduled exams had to be postponed and later cancelled.

The CBSE said that for those students who appeared in the exams for more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects were awarded in the subjects for which exams were not conducted.

For students who wrote examinations for only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects were awarded in the subjects for which examinations were not held.