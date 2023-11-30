HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6°C; air quality 'very poor'

Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said

November 30, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 12.6°Celsius on November 30, two notches above the season's average, the weather department said. 

Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 96%.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 366 at 9 a.m., according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

While six out of 37 monitoring stations (Punjabi Bagh, Bawana, Mundka, Nehru Nagar and Jahangirpuri) recorded AQI in the "severe" category, at 30 stations it was "very poor".

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24°Celsius.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.