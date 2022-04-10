Delhi records highest temperature in 72 years in April first half

IMD issues orange alert as city sizzles at 42.4 degrees Celsius

A mirage appears on Rajpath as a heatwave swept across New Delhi on April 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung observatory on Saturday, eight notches above the season’s normal. This is also the highest temperature in 72 years in the first half of April, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather stations at Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex, meanwhile, recorded maximum temperatures of 43.9 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius, 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurugram also recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, which is 10 degrees above the normal.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning “severe heatwave” at many places in Delhi on Sunday too. The maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to fall slightly during the week.

The all-time highest maximum temperature for April is 45.6 degrees Celsius which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.