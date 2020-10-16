Delhi

Delhi records 3,483 new virus cases

As many as 3,483 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,21,031, according to a Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday.

Also, 26 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,924. Of the total cases, 2,92,502, people have recovered and there are 22,605 active cases.

Out of the total 16,109 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, 68.2% were vacant.

Doctors strike

Meanwhile, healthcare workers under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation continued their protest against non-payment of salaries since three-four months. Doctors working at Hindu Rao Hospital said that they have got one month’s salary on Thursday and will continue the protest. The Resident Doctor’s Association of the hospital said that they will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 1:05:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-records-3483-new-virus-cases/article32866223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY