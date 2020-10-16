Delhi records 3,483 new virus cases

As many as 3,483 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,21,031, according to a Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday.

Also, 26 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,924. Of the total cases, 2,92,502, people have recovered and there are 22,605 active cases.

Out of the total 16,109 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, 68.2% were vacant.

Doctors strike

Meanwhile, healthcare workers under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation continued their protest against non-payment of salaries since three-four months. Doctors working at Hindu Rao Hospital said that they have got one month’s salary on Thursday and will continue the protest. The Resident Doctor’s Association of the hospital said that they will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.