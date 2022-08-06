Delhi records 2,419 new COVID cases, highest in 6 months
The COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793
Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95%, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.
It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 COVID cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84%, while four more people died due to the disease.
Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10% mark.
The fresh cases came out of 18,685 COVID tests conducted in the City on Thursday.
With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.
