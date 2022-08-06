Delhi

Delhi records 2,419 new COVID cases, highest in 6 months

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases. File

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95%, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 COVID cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84%, while four more people died due to the disease.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10% mark.

The fresh cases came out of 18,685 COVID tests conducted in the City on Thursday.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
Coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2022 1:31:55 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-records-2419-new-covid-cases-highest-in-6-months/article65733717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR