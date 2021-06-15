Delhi prisons see only single COVID-19 case this month

Number of active cases till June 8 stood at 12: official data

Delhi prisons on Tuesday stated that only a single inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 this month so far.

According to the prison administration, the last inmate to have tested positive for COVID-19 was reported on June 8 and the last staff member tested positive for the virus on May 29.

“COVID-19 cases have decreased but we are taking all the precautions. COVID-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, is being strictly followed. The new inmates are initially isolated and later shifted to barracks,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

According to the data from prison administration, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi prisons till June 8 stood at 12, which includes two staff members.

Till Tuesday, a total number of 1,139 inmates above 45 years of age and 680 below 45 years lodged at Tihar jail have been vaccinated; 132 inmates above 45 years and 200 below 45 years have received the vaccine at the Rohini jail. At the Mandoli Jail, 412 inmates aged above 45 years and 132 below 45 years have been vaccinated, according to the data.

Since March this year, 382 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported among inmates. Of them 364 have recovered while there are 10 active cases, according to data. Eight inmates have succumbed to the virus too. Among the prison staff members, 221 have been infected since March and of them, 219 have recuperated while two are still undergoing treatment.

Interim bail

According to officials, over 2,000 undertrial prisoners were released on interim bail and around 700 convicts released on emergency parole under the department’s decongestion drive.

The first COVID case was reported from Rohini jail on May 13 while two COVID-19 positive inmates lodged at the Mandoli jail, both senior citizens, had passed away on June 15 and July 4.

Jail officials have maintained that the Prisons Department remained vigilant and instructed its staffers to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing but also spread awareness about the infection .