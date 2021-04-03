Delhi Prisons discontinue family ‘mulaqat’ of inmates

Move comes in wake of rising cases: Goel

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Prison decided to suspend family mulaqat (meeting) of inmates from Monday till further orders, jail authorities said on Friday.

Meetings had resumed

In its step towards normalising the routine of inmates, Delhi Prisons Department on March 21 had resumed the process of internal mulaqat of inmates inside the jail premises.

The meeting of inmates with their legal counsels, however, will continue with proper COVID-19 precautions. Also, the facility of telephone and e-mulaqat will continue as per rules, the jail authorities said.

“In view of rising trend of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to suspend physical mulaqat of Delhi Prison inmates with family and friends with effect from Monday till further orders and the situation will be reviewed in 15 days," said Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

According to the latest data shared by Delhi Prisons as on April 2, out of the 130 inmates detected positive for COVID, 118 have recovered, two died and there are presently 10 active cases. All the 293 prison staff who were found positive have also recovered, it stated.