Delhi Police writes to govt. on JNU sedition case

Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Home Department to expedite the prosecution sanction in the Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case.

In a letter, police have written that on February 9, 2016, during a gathering, which had been cancelled by Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities, “anti-India slogans were raised” after which an FIR on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy among others was registered at Vasant Kunj Police Station.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Special Cell.

On January 14, 2019 a report was submitted in the court and on January 10, the Investigating Officer had moved an application seeking prosecution sanction which was forwarded to the Home Department on January 14. “Till date, despite follow up, the file seeking prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC is pending with GNCT Delhi,” the letter reads.

On Wednesday, the matter was listed before the court which directed the Investigating Agency to send a reminder to the Delhi government to expedite the matter. Therefore, the police requested the Delhi government to expedite the process to accord prosecution.

Report sought

The court had also directed the Delhi government to file a status report till April 3 in the case.