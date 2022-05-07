Delhi Police to provide security to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Delhi Police on May 6 registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by the BJP leader’s father that “some people” came over to his house at around 8 a.m. and took away his son
In the wake of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga expressing fear about his safety, the Delhi Police on May 7 said it will make necessary security arrangements for him.
On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Mr. Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the city police here brought him back to the National Capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.
"Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.
The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by the BJP leader’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga that “some people” came over to his house at around 8 a.m. and took away his son.
Mr. Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha [BJYM], was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. He was produced before a magistrate late on Friday, according to the Delhi Police officials.
Pritpal Bagga told PTI that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 a.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.