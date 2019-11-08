Delhi Police to overhaul itsgrievance redressal system

The Delhi Police is planning to overhaul its grievance redressal system in a bid to tackle resentment among lower-rank personnel, said a police officer on Thursday.

“The [police] protest staged on Tuesday is evidence of resentment among subordinates due to various issues. We have a grievances redressal system but we need to overhaul it so that a policeman can approach any officer with his issues. During the protest most of the police personnel complained of ill-treatment by superiors, claiming that they refuse to listen to their grievances and punish them for no reason,” said the officer.

“We are a disciplined force. Tuesday’s incident showed that there is perhaps a disconnect between higher and lower ranks. We have to bridge that gap because we are a family. All district DCPs have been instructed to overhaul their grievance redressal cell and send a report to the police headquarters,” the officer added.

The officer said no action has been ordered against any protester and nor will it be done in future. “We have to introspect and analyse where the fault is. We already have a lot of channels through which any policeman can approach any senior police officer but they need review and update,” he said.