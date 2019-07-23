Delhi police seize 50 kg of heroin, arrest two Afghan nationals

The Delhi police special cell conducted fresh raids in several parts of Haryana and arrested two Afghan nationals with 50 kg of Afghan heroin on July 23.

A senior police officer said they got the leads while investigating the earlier case. These raids follow the busting of an international drug cartel on July 19, said police.

He added that raids were conducted at a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road, Kundliband Sonepat districts of Haryana and that another modus operandi adopted by the smugglers had come to light.

“The drugs peddlers were smuggling heroin by concealing it between layers of the cardboard boxes used to transport raisins (kismis). A total of 102 cartons carrying 204 poly packs filled with heroin have been recovered during the raids,” said the officer.

The arrested Afghan nationals are from Kandahar and Helmand. The consignment had reportedly entered India through Wagah-Attari Border.

On July 19, Delhi police recovered 150 kg of heroin valued at ₹600 crores and arrested five people, including two Afghan chemical experts.