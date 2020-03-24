Delhi police see steep spike in PCR calls

The Delhi police, on the first day of shutdown of non-essential services in the city on Monday, received more PCR calls than usual, said a senior police officer.

The officer said that on a normal day, they receive around 5,000 actionable PCR calls, but on Monday they received around 6,000 such calls. Most of the calls they received on Monday were from people asking questions regarding the shutdown or reporting unavailability of public transport.

“We received most of the calls from IGI Airport area where domestic passengers witnessed mobility issues after coming out of the airport premises. Cabs and buses were unavailable. The passengers had to call their relatives or friends to pick them up from the airport,” said the officer.

A senior police officer said he received calls from people who asked questions regarding the availability of public transport at the airport here and that he spoke to officials at the airport to arrange shuttle services to the nearest common point, but it did not work out.

Gopal Prakash, who was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi said he had to reach Noida. He said he tried to speak to a private cab operator, but that the latter turned him down.

Another passenger, Kanika Singh, said, “At least the airport authorities should have arranged some transport to the nearest point from where I could get a cab or something else to reach my house in Kirti Nagar. They should have kept the Airport Express metro services open,” said Ms. Kanika.

The government has announced restriction of non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Monday till March 31 midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Delhi police spread awareness about COVID-19 and urged people across the Capital to stay at home, through public announcement systems and social media platforms. They requested people not to step out of their houses unless it is necessary.

The policemen have been asking shopkeepers to ensure that only one customer at a time makes purchase while others maintain social distance and wait in a queue. The shopkeepers have also been asked to keep washing their hands frequently.

The Delhi police have initiated a strong vigil to keep people safe by ensuring the compliance of the directions of the government and Commissioner of Police, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Bundela. “Scores of people stayed at home, adhering to guidelines issued to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Since the bordering areas have been sealed as part of the lockdown, entry of vehicles to the national capital have been restricted unless its an emergency or if they fall under essential services.