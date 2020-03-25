Delhi Police orders 33% of its staff to go into isolation for 10 days

In a bid to keep police personnel safe from COVID-19 infection, the Delhi police on Wednesday ordered 25-33% staff from each police unit or station to remain in isolation or quarantine for at least 10 days.

In a meeting held at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava ordered that in the view of the necessity for the lockdown, a part of the Delhi Police personnel should also remain in isolation or quarantine for a period of ten days, on a rotation basis. All police stations and other police units have been advised to send 25 to 33% of staff posted in their office to isolation.

The order copy reads that before a final decision is taken, all police officers may carry out an exercise of utilising remaining police force for deployment in their respective jurisdiction in the form of pickets and patrolling to keep the city safe and carry on other essential aspect of police work without affecting it in any substantial manner.

Preference should be given to the age group of 50 and ones having other medical problems, the order stated.

A senior police officer said that police personnel above the age of 50, who have been suffering from diabetes, respiratory and renal diseases were allowed to take commuted leave.

“We have distributed masks, gloves and sanitisers to police personnel deployed at various intersections,” the officer added.

Mr. Shrivastava has also urged its personnel to use precautions during their duty and maintain a free flow of essential goods vehicles as there has been a restriction of non-essential services in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.