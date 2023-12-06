HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said

December 06, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi. File

“When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to "shake the very foundation of Parliament" on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said.

"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi.  In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.

Pannu claimed that his response would shake "the very foundation of the Indian Parliament".

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.