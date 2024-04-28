Delhi Police lodges kidnapping case as TV actor goes missing

April 28, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police have lodged a kidnapping case as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh remains untraceable.

The actor, who used to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the famous television sitcom, was last seen at the IGI Airport on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by his father on Friday, the actor was supposed to catch a flight to Mumbai. He did not reach Mumbai, nor was his phone reachable, it said.

A senior police officer said CCTV footage showed the actor crossing the Palam area on Monday.

“We have registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC,” DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said, adding that they are scanning CCTV footage and analysing technical evidence to trace the actor. “He was last seen with a backpack,” he said.