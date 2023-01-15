Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for BJP roadshow to be attended by PM Modi on Monday

January 15, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi on Monday with the police imposing traffic restrictions on certain roads in view of a BJP roadshow to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd. It will begin at 3 pm.

Special arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route, the police said.

According to a traffic advisory, Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.

The advisory further stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

The traffic police has advised people to avoid these roads and stretches.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and the IGI Airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police has also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

"Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual, unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory added.