Delhi Police gears up to counter new variant

It will revive monitoring cells, care centres

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Delhi Police has issued an order stating that its nine Health Monitoring Cells and COVID Care Centres be revived and personnel and their family members be fully vaccinated.

In an order issued on December 1, Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh said that the staff who have not been vaccinated should be identified and be advised to get their jab and those who were given exemption should be spoken to and consult with doctors.

The department has also called for reviving its COVID-19 Health Monitoring Cells headed by inspector-rank officials, and ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders and life saving medicines. Police officers have been directed to make COVID-19 helpline functional at the earliest and gradually step up prosecution of those violating COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Officers have instructed all the 15 police districts and other units to be fully geared to face any exigency related to Omicron through their respective COVID-19 nodal officers. Police officers should be helped with hospital admissions. The force has been asked to ensure preparedness of COVID Care Centres, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, life saving medicines, hospital beds, ambulances, sanitisers, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other essential items, it stated.

“We have advised our staff to wear masks, maintain hygiene, minimise touching items and use sanitisers regularly. Windows of police stations are being kept open for ventilation. They have also been asked to ensure there is no crowding at police stations,” a senior police officer said.

According to the order, DCPs will be responsible for ensuring that the data on hospitalisation of police personnel is e-mailed to the department by 8 a.m. everyday. Revival of COVID Care Centres at Shahdara and Rohini be also revived, the order stated.

According to data shared by Delhi Police, over 95% of its staff are vaccinated.