GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police busts interstate fake medicine racket

March 08, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate fake medicine racket supplying large quantities of international ‘life-saving’ drugs, and seized medicines worth crores of rupees, the police said on Thursday, adding that the bust had come amid a sharp rise in the supply of fake medicines in the Capital’s retail markets.

The first arrests in the case were made after a van was intercepted in Tilak Marg, from which police unearthed a large quantity of drugs used to treat diabetes and migraines.

After the initial arrest of two individuals, the police then conducted a series of raids, arresting ten persons in total.

“We arrested ten people, including two kingpins, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and pharmacists, all of whom were linked to the racket,” a senior officer said.

According to the police, the fake medicines seized do not contain any active ingredients that could potentially pose a threat to the lives of the people dependent on their consumption.

“The manufacturing facilities have been traced back to Shamli and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, where raw materials, empty printed boxes, packaging material, and machinery parts were seized,” added the officer.

The drug racket has links spread across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and U.P., said the police.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 328 (causing harm by means of poison), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and others of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 63 (infringement of copyright) and 65 (possessing plates intended to infringe upon copyright) of the Copyright Act, has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.