Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal

The accused had 19 police cases against him

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 28-year-old man, listed as one of the ‘top 10 wanted criminals’ by Meerut Police, from central Delhi’s Civil Lines, officers said on Sunday.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Khushwaha said the accused was identified as Danish alias Salman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

According to the police, the culprit was arrested after they received a tip-off on March 8 from Kamla Nagar Ridge Park in Civil Lines after he got involved in a scuffle with officers.

The accused has been listed as one of the ‘top 10 wanted criminals’ by Meerut Police since February 2021. The officers said Danish was a ‘bad character’ of Muzaffarnagar and has been previously involved in 19 cases that include dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, snatching and offences under the Goonda Act, among others.

“He was also involved in arms trafficking in the city since 2020 and supplied illegal weapons to several criminals,” the DCP said.