Delhi Police arrests member of Himanshu Bhau gang over charges of extortion

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang on charges of involvement in several extortion cases in the Capital, police said on Tuesday.

The associate, Sahil Jain, 24, was nabbed from Uttam Nagar after police launched a drive to narrow down suspects in the rising number of extortion calls to business owners in Delhi in the name of gangster Himanshu Bhau, who operates from overseas. The gang’s modus operandi includes appointing “foot soldiers” to arrange arms, ammunition and transport vehicles.

After concerted efforts, the accused was arrested from Mohan Garden’s Lal Farm area, and we also seized a scooter and some arms, a senior officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Jain, a high school dropout, is named in 19 cases related to criminal intimidation, extortion, attempt to murder, and murder. He first went to jail in 2017, where he came into contact with the Naveen Bali gang.

“He joined the Naveen Bali gang in 2017 and continued working for them after his release from prison. Later, he started working for Himanshu Bhau,” the officer said.