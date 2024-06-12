GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi Police arrests member of Himanshu Bhau gang over charges of extortion

Published - June 12, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang on charges of involvement in several extortion cases in the Capital, police said on Tuesday.

The associate, Sahil Jain, 24, was nabbed from Uttam Nagar after police launched a drive to narrow down suspects in the rising number of extortion calls to business owners in Delhi in the name of gangster Himanshu Bhau, who operates from overseas. The gang’s modus operandi includes appointing “foot soldiers” to arrange arms, ammunition and transport vehicles.

After concerted efforts, the accused was arrested from Mohan Garden’s Lal Farm area, and we also seized a scooter and some arms, a senior officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Jain, a high school dropout, is named in 19 cases related to criminal intimidation, extortion, attempt to murder, and murder. He first went to jail in 2017, where he came into contact with the Naveen Bali gang.

“He joined the Naveen Bali gang in 2017 and continued working for them after his release from prison. Later, he started working for Himanshu Bhau,” the officer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.