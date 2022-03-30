Delhi police arrest two drug dealers; seize heroin worth over 40 cr

Staff Reporter March 30, 2022 01:56 IST

The accused were part of an international drug cartel supplying drugs in Delhi, NCR and U.P.

Two men were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly possessing heroin worth over ₹40 crore in the international market, officers said on Tuesday. According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, the accused were identified as Dinesh Singh, 57, and Nazir, 28. Both hail from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Singh said they got a tip-off on March 24 about two men collecting a consignment of heroin from Jharkhand and heading towards Delhi’s ISBT Sarai Kale Khan to deliver the package. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the two accused were arrested. The police recovered heroin weighing six kilograms from their bags, while four kilograms were recovered from their car. The DCP said the recovered heroin was smuggled into the country from Myanmar through Manipur. Both the accused were members of an international drug cartel, which supplied drugs to areas in Delhi and NCR and in parts of Uttar Pradesh.



