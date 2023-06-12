HamberMenu
Delhi police arrest a man for conversion bid at govt shelter home

June 12, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly attempting to convert several inmates of a government shelter home to Islam, officers said on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Based on a complaint by the caretaker of the rain basera (shelter home) at Turkman Gate in central Delhi, Sandeep Sagar, the police have Mohd. Kalim under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. 

In his complaint, Mr. Sagar accused Mr. Kalim of “pressurising him and some habitants of the shelter home to convert to Islam”. Mr. Sagar also claimed that the accused had recently converted a man at the shelter home to Islam, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused, a B.Tech in Computer Science, has been sent to judicial custody.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the AAP government for “not monitoring” the rain baseras.

