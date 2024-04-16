GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: ‘Nyay’ guarantees to be poll plank of Cong. candidates

April 16, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The “Nyay” guarantees announced by the Congress will be their main poll plank, said the three party candidates who will be contesting from the Capital in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress on Sunday declared its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in the Capital. It has picked youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar for North East Delhi constituency.

The other two candidates are former Lok Sabha members J.P. Agarwal and Udit Raj, who will be contesting from Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi, respectively.

The Congress’s “Nyay” guarantees focus on the welfare of the youth, women, workers, farmers and the marginalised sections.

Mr. Kumar said his party’s guarantees will ensure the welfare of the people facing injustice.

Mr. Raj exuded confidence about winning the North West Delhi seat, saying he has been working actively in the area over the past five years since he joined the Congress.

“Our main election issues are inflation and unemployment. The BJP in its manifesto has offered no resolution to these problems. The Congress has promised 30 lakh jobs in its manifesto,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal said if elected, he will work towards solving problems of traders. “I will focus on inflation and unemployment. The major issue for traders is faulty GST and I will work to solve it,” he added.

