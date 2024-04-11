Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

April 11, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held by secret ballot on April 26, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday.

The Mayor’s office is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates in the third year. Sources in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said three names are under consideration for the post.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said they will take a call on contesting the elections soon. Last year, the BJP had fielded candidates for both posts but later withdrew their nomination.