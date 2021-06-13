Delhi lifts more curbs, eateries to reopen with 50% capacity

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said all shops and markets, restaurants at 50% capacity, and religious places will be allowed to open from June 14 under the phased unlock plan for the city.

Authorities will observe the situation at the markets and restaurants for a week. If people follow COVID-19 protocols and cases do not increase in the next week, they will be allowed to remain open, he said.

“The pandemic situation is coming under control in Delhi. Cases have reduced significantly... now the concern is to bring the economy back on track. In case a third wave comes, preparations for that are in full swing,” the CM said.

Last week, shops were allowed to open only on an odd-even basis, now they can open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beauty parlours and barber shops can open along with one weekly market per zone per day.

Educational institutions; gatherings and congregations for social, political, sports, entertainment and festivals; cinema halls, auditoriums, banquet halls, spas, gyms, yoga institutes, public parks and gardens will remain closed.

Marriages can be held only at home or in court with a maximum of 20 people in attendance.