Delhi lagging in education, health, says Congress

Delhi Congress on Friday said that it came as no surprise that Delhi has been ranked 35th out of 49 cities surveyed across the country in the “Ease of Living Index 2020” on the parameters of quality of living.
The survey, it said, was conducted on the parameters of quality of living set by the BJP-ruled Central government that has called the bluff and exposed the lies of the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the AAP government, which claimed there has been development.
“Delhi has fallen in almost all the parameters, like education, health, housing, waste management, planning, pollution, safety and security, as the assessment tool evaluated the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development,” the Delhi Congress said commenting on Ease of Living index released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
Leader of the Congress in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Abhishek Dutt, said that the survey has called the bluff of the Delhi government, which has been boasting about its so-called “model” of healthcare, education and governance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath