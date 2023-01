January 28, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena dismissed a Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) Grade-1 official, Harish Bajaj, for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and Gram Sabha lands in favour of private persons, officials at Raj Niwas said on Friday.