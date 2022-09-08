Delhi L­-G siphoned off crores as KVIC chief: Sanjay Singh 

AAP demands probe by CBI and ED

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, during his tenure as chairman of the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Delhi, had “scammed” the country of crores in the name of 2.5 lakh ghost workers.

“The Narendra Modi government should sack and arrest such a corrupt L-G and the CBI-ED should investigate how public money was scammed in the name of 2.5 lakh artisans,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Raj Niwas could not be reached for a comment on the allegations.

Mr. Singh alleged that out of 4.55 lakh artisans registered under the KVIC, bank accounts were opened for only 1.93 lakh artisans. “The remaining 2.5 lakh ghost workers were paid in cash every month. The High Court had ordered the KVIC to not pay any wages in cash yet they continued to pay ghost workers in cash,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) even found in its investigation that crores of rupees have been gobbled in the name of ghost workers and “large sums” of money were disbursed in the name of unknown people without any record.

“The L-G is sending us legal notices because we exposed his scams and we won’t stop until we expose every single scam of V.K. Saxena,” Mr. Singh said.