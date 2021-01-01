Delhi imposes two-night curfew

No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the city from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, not allowing more than five people to gather at public places during this period.

“Night curfew will be in force and no new year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 and also from 11 p.m. on January 1 to 6 a.m. on January 2 in the GNCT of Delhi,” an order issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday read.

Licensed premises open

Licensed premises such as restaurants, bars and clubs will not be counted as “public places”, according to the order. Also, there will be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods during the curfew period.

The decision has been taken considering the threat posed by the mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus, first reported in the U.K.

A Delhi government official said the idea is to prevent people from gathering at locations such as India Gate or at the roadside to celebrate New Year.

“All District Magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit,” the order further said.