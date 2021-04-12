Delhi HC takes up Bangladeshi youths’ plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the steps taken to trace the antecedents of three Bangladeshi youths, including a minor, who were allegedly abducted from their country and brought here in March.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also issued notice to the Bangladesh High Commission and the Border Security Force on a plea by the three youths seeking to be sent back home. The High Court will hear the case again on May 5.

The three youths, in their petition before the High Court, claimed that they went to see the India-Bangladesh border on March 4, 2021 along with an acquaintance who gave them some food to eat after reaching close to the border. After eating the food, the three lost consciousness and woke up on a platform of the New Delhi Railway Station on March 10, the petition said. They then went to the nearby Kamla Market Police Station and narrated their story, where the policemen gave them some money for food.

The plea said they were later shifted to a night shelter for the homeless. With the help of a social activist, Sunil Kumar Aledia, they made representations to the Bangladesh High Commission and government agencies of India and Bangladesh, but they received no response, the petition said.