Delhi HC seeks medical report of bizman arrested in excise case

Mr. Pillai, who was arrested by the ED in March last year, sought interim bail for eight weeks for medical reasons including back pain

Published - June 12, 2024 02:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has asked the jail authorities here to submit a report on the medical condition of Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who is lodged in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise scam.

A vacation bench of the High Court also asked the jail authorities to submit a report on the treatment being provided to Mr. Pillai who has sought interim bail on medical grounds.

“In the meantime, the latest medical report with regard to the health condition of the present applicant [Mr. Pillai] and the treatment being provided to him be requisitioned from the jail superintendent concerned,” the High Court said.

Mr. Pillai, who was arrested by the ED in March last year, sought interim bail for eight weeks for medical reasons including back pain.

He claimed that the doctors at an ayurvedic clinic in Kerala have opined that he needs to be admitted there for a 21-day ‘Panchakarma Therapy’ with further bed rest of 21 days.

Mr. Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 6, 2023, following allegations that he represented the “South Group” at meetings with other accused when the 2021 excise policy was being formulated and implemented.

The ED has claimed that Mr. Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and the frontman for the South Group. Ms. Kavitha is also in custody in the case.

Delhi

