Delhi HC junks plea against Anant Ambani’s wedding at Reliance Complex in Jamnagar

February 16, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to a private zoo and an elephant camp, situated inside the Reliance Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, not to hold Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events by displaying or exhibiting the animals in their possession.

The petition filed by advocate Rahul Narula also sought a direction to the Animal Welfare Board of India to file a complaint against Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) – a zoo, and Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust – elephant camp meant for housing of old, weak, injured and abandoned captive elephants.

Mr. Narula filed his plea on the apprehension that GZRRC and the Trust would allow use of animals in the private event.

“We find that the present petition has been filed purely on the apprehension that some injury or ill-treatment may be caused to the animals during the events scheduled for March 1 to 3, 2024. Such sort of petition cannot be entertained simply on the basis of apprehension,” the court remarked.

High power panel

The High Court further said that a High Powered Committee (HPC) is already constituted by the Tripura High Court in another case to examine any complaint relating to any animal organisation.

It said the HPC is at liberty to be present and oversee the event and to take all cautions permissible under law, if any, to ensure that no inhumane behaviour is caused to the animals.

Mr. Narula, in his plea, said he came across a news report regarding the wedding in January. He said Reliance Industries has “indirect control” over GZRRC and the Trust as these are situated on their property.

The counsel for the GZRRC and the Trust contended that that the petition was not maintainable for want of any cause of action, it was frivolous and appeared to have been filed with ulterior motives.

The counsel said GZRRC is a recognized zoo, rescue centre and conservation breeding centre under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The counsel added that the trust is an Elephant Camp meant for housing of old, weak, injured and abandoned captive elephants after due approvals from the Chief Wildlife Warden, State of Gujarat.

The counsel said Reliance Complex, Jamnagar was spread over 7,500 acres, including a 3,059 acre green belt, and is a private property not open for public events. The counsel said a “one-time private, personal and non-commercial event” is being held in March at various locations in the complex.

The counsel said there is no provision contained in any law, including the Wildlife Act or the Zoo Rules that prohibit GZRRC and the trust from inviting guests to view their facilities, especially for non-commercial purposes.

The court order was passed on February 12.