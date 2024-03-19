GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC issues notice to DDA official for felling of trees

March 19, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land. 

The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued contempt notices to the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman and the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department over the felling of more than 1,000 trees to construct an approach road near the South Asian University. The court noted that 400 trees were cut on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on Forest Department land. “The same clearly shows total apathy towards orders passed by the court,” the judge said. It ordered the officials to file an affidavit stating why action for contempt should not be taken against them. 

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.