Delhi HC asks NTCA to consider petition on Corbett Tiger Reserve

Petition wants a stop to alleged illegal construction of bridges and walls within tiger breeding habitat

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to consider as representation a petition to stop the alleged illegal construction of bridges and walls within tiger breeding habitat of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the NTCA to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy.

The High Court’s order came on a petition by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal on the issue of alleged rampant illegal construction going on in tiger breeding habitat of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

Mr. Bansal, in his plea, said that the illegal construction of bridges and walls in the breeding habitat shall not only disturb the whole ecology of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, but it is also against the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Forest Conservation Act.

The plea said: “Not only illegal construction of more than four bridges near Kalagarh forest rest house and wall is going on but the forest officials are also actively cutting trees and shrubs in tiger breeding habitat.”