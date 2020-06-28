Delhi hasn’t reached community transmission stage, asserts Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Delhi has not reached the COVID-19 “community transmission” stage and all the government arms, including the AAP-led Delhi government were working together to fight the pandemic. Community transmission is the stage when the source of the infection cannot be traced and a large number of people are affected.

In an interview to Asian News International (ANI), Mr. Shah, when asked if Delhi had reached the stage of community transmission, said: “I spoke to all the three doctors, Dr. Paul [Dr. V.K Paul of Niti Aayog], Dr. Bhargava [ICMR chief ] and Dr. Guleria (Director, AIIMS). This situation has not come to Delhi…earlier 30% turned out to be positive as tests were being conducted at the last moment. Now we are doing 20,000 tests on an average and there is no reason to fear.”

Delhi has reported more than 80,000 cases and around 2,500 deaths. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that only Centre could confirm if there was a community transmission in Delhi.

‘Under control’

He said there was panic after Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said earlier this month that there would be 5.5 lakh cases in the city by July 31. “I do not think we will reach that stage, things are under control,” Mr. Shah said.

“It is the State government’s responsibility to take measures against COVID-19 but after the deputy CM’s statement the Centre decided to intervene… From March 25-June 14, in 82 days, the total number of tests stood at 2.41 lakh. But between June 15-June 25, as many as 1.75 lakh tests were done, which means, 16,000 tests per day,” Mr. Shah said.

He said as on June 14 that there were 9,937 COVID-19 beds in Delhi and now it has been increased to 30,000. “Even the beds arranged by Delhi Government have not been fully occupied, but we have done advance planning,” he added.

Mr. Shah said that based on the results of aggressive testing, 280 new containment zones have been added in Delhi. He said since Delhi is the Capital city, the Delhi government’s decision to not allow patients from other States to get treatment here was changed. He said in India, the rate of COVID positive cases per million stood at 357 compared to the world average of 1,250.