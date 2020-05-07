Delhi govt trying to send back Nizamuddin gathering attendees: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said they were in talks with various States to send back people, who were connected to a religious gathering that took place in Nizamuddin in the city in March.
These people, who had tested negative for COVID-19, after they completed the quarantine period, were not sent back to their States because of the lockdown till May 3, he said.
“Under the current lockdown, stranded people can be shifted. So we are shifting them. We have sent lists of people to other States and we are in talks with them,” Mr. Jain told media.
“Coronavirus is going to be here for a long time. Coronavirus is not going to end in one or two months. We have to learn to live with it,” he said.
