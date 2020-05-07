Delhi

Delhi govt trying to send back Nizamuddin gathering attendees: Jain

A file photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arriving to attend a special session of Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi.

A file photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arriving to attend a special session of Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

“Under the current lockdown, stranded people can be shifted. So we are shifting them,” said the Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said they were in talks with various States to send back people, who were connected to a religious gathering that took place in Nizamuddin in the city in March.

These people, who had tested negative for COVID-19, after they completed the quarantine period, were not sent back to their States because of the lockdown till May 3, he said.

Also Read
A file photo of migrant labourers seen waiting for the train at Mumbai Central station to flee from Mumbai.

First train for migrant workers in Delhi tonight

 

“Under the current lockdown, stranded people can be shifted. So we are shifting them. We have sent lists of people to other States and we are in talks with them,” Mr. Jain told media.

“Coronavirus is going to be here for a long time. Coronavirus is not going to end in one or two months. We have to learn to live with it,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 2:03:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-trying-to-send-back-nizamuddin-gathering-attendees-jain/article31524565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY