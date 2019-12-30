Delhi govt to pay Board exam fees of NDMC, Delhi Cantonment schools: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on December 30. He said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.
The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.
It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Mr. Kejriwal said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.