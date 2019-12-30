Delhi

Delhi govt to pay Board exam fees of NDMC, Delhi Cantonment schools: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside a bus before flagging-off new ultra modern buses in New Delhi, Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside a bus before flagging-off new ultra modern buses in New Delhi, Thursday, December 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.

The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on December 30. He said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.

It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
education
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 12:31:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-to-pay-board-exam-fees-of-ndmc-delhi-cantonment-schools-kejriwal/article30431486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY