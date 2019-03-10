Delhi govt. to honour medical professionals

In an effort to motivate the medical and paramedical staff for better quality service to Delhiites, the Health Department has invited applications from regular service doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working under the government, municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council for giving State awards.

As per government requirements, all recommended applications should be accompanied by supporting documents, ACR grading for the last five years, vigilance clearance and one-page citation.

Complete applications

The letter sent to hospitals notes that complete applications duly recommended by the Head of the Department should reach the directorate well before March 20, 2019.

Under the scheme, 20 service doctors from allopathy, homeopathy and Indian Systems of Medicine and 31 paramedical and nursing staff who are working for the last 15 years or more with excellent services to the people of Delhi will be conferred with the State award.

Each awardee will be given a memento, citation certificate and cash award.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will confer these awards on the selected candidates.

At present, each doctor is given a cash award of ₹1 lakh and each nurse/paramedical staff is given ₹50,000.