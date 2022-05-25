Delhi govt. to hold exhibition to find alternatives to single-use plastic

It will introduce new green start-up policy for ones involved in manufacture of plastic

With a ban on 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items to kick in from July 1, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the government will hold an exhibition for alternatives to SUP and invite people from across the country in June.

He said that alternatives for all items, which will be banned from July 1, are still not available and they hope to get in touch with more manufacturers through the exhibition.

Obstacles to overcome

“The government faces two obstacles in eliminating single-use plastic. Firstly, the influence on income of people related with the production, supply, and sale of single-use plastics, which will be banned, and secondly, how to increase the reach of alternatives amongst the general public,” Mr. Rai said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday convened a conference at the Secretariat with members of start-ups and self-help groups (SHGs) working on different alternatives to SUP, as well as officials from the Environment Department and other agencies to discuss the issues.

“The government will introduce a new green start-up policy for those involved in the manufacturing of single-use plastics at this fair, allowing them to enter the market of single-use plastic alternatives. It will also provide financial aid to them,” the Minister added.

List shops

Mr. Rai said that in order to completely ban single-use plastic in the city, orders have also been issued to Municipal Corporation of Delhi to make a list of shops involved in the sale of single-use plastic. “A project will be prepared by linking them with start-ups working on other alternatives,” he said.

To reduce the usage of SUP, a public awareness campaign is required. Moving in that direction, the Delhi government had banned all SUP goods in the Secretariat from June 1, he added.

Appeals to citizens

Mr. Rai appealed to all citizens of Delhi to join hands with the government to encourage and promote start-ups and entrepreneurs producing alternatives for single-use plastic and to make the Capital a plastic-free city.

The SUPs to be banned include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.